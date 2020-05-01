Competitive Drive: Athletes continue to find unique ways to stay active during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Student-athletes across the Sunflower State are continuing to find unique ways to remain active and motivated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordan Howell is coming off his freshman season at Hutchinson Community College.

The 6’5″, 264 pound defensive lineman for the Blue Dragons has found a great use for some old tires, putting himself through a slew of workouts to be ready, if and when, the 2020 season kicks off.

When you can’t practice on your high school football field, you have to find ways to improvise.

Maize offensive lineman Nate Harding decided his backyard could be his practice field.

The rising senior spent some time the other day going through some long snapping drills.