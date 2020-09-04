Competitive Drive: Two Augusta students going the extra mile for scholarships

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – While football season kicks off, other student-athletes are prepping for other fall sports like cross country. Two juniors at Augusta High school are going the extra mile for scholarships.

“This is the year that everyone says it happens,” said Porsha Zweifel, a junior runner who has been running since her freshman year.

For some of the runners, this season is a chance to go the extra mile after returning from an injury.

“It was heartbreaking” said Sawyer Schmidt, who suffered from an injury during regionals.

The two Juniors are looking forward to running and making some noise to gain a college recruiter’s attention. In cross country, you have to be an upperclassman to receive scholarships.

“Time is everything, its what brings in the offers.” said Schmidt.

