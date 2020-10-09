Competitive Drive: Former Northwest star Breece Hall finding success at Iowa State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita native Breece Hall has hit the ground running to start the 2020 NCAA Division I football season.

Hall has rushed for nearly 400 yards and six touchdown in the first three games of the season. The Iowa State running back was named the Big 12’s offensive player in week four after helping the 24th ranked Cyclones beat Oklahoma 37-30 last weeked.

“I was happy but we still got a whole season to play” said Hall.

It has been a grind for the sophomore during his time out in Ames.

“When I first came to Iowa state I was 17 and really young, this year I am older and mature, I take the game more serious and I know where I want to go with it,” said Hall.

The Wichita Northwest product has strong tithes with his former football coach, Steve Martin.

“He had a meeting with me and told me I could be one of the best running back to come out of Wichita Kansas. I could take it wherever I wanted to. He is one of my biggest critics, he tells me what I need to hear and not what I want to hear,” said Hall.

Those words resonate with the sophomore on the field and encourages him to share it with the youth.

“I tell the kids, don’t let anyone tell you can’t do anything. just like me. I didn’t know I was going to be here today and be one of the best running-backs in college,” said Hall.

Hall and the Cyclones will play host to Texas Tech on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.