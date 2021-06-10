Competitive Drive: Brooks Blevins transformation into ‘Hammer-Champ’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eight-year-old Brooks Blevins has been wrestling for the past three years.

“It started with him asking if we can wrestle in our living room,” said Nate Blevins, Brooks’ father.

Brooks wrestles 60 pounds or lighter and continues to travel across the country.

Within three years, Brooks, also known as ‘Hammer Champ’, has grown a career of accomplishments as a two-time Kansas State Champion, USAW Folkstyle National Champion, and a 16 time All-American. He has 164 takedowns.

“I get stronger by doing push up before bed,” little Brooks told KSN Sports.

Brooks is a part of the Triumph Wrestling Club in Wichita that strives to build an empire of young athletes who take the lessons they learn in wrestling into the real world.

“It’s exciting to see so many competing at a national level and putting Wichita on the map for wrestling,” said Erin Blevins, Brooks’ mother.