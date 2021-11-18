Competitive Drive: Buhler’s Sam Elliott chases school rushing records late in postseason

BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Buhler Crusaders are one win away from a state title opportunity, and they have one of the state’s top running backs to help get them there.

“They are very resilient. We’ve had some close games, we’ve been behind in some games but we’ve come back and won those games,” said Steve Warner, Buhler’s head coach. “I’m very pleased with the way they are playing.”

One of the Crusader’s weapons is senior running back Sam Elliott. He’s rushed for 2,178 yards on 264 carries in 11 games this season. He’s 18 yards shy of Buhler’s all-time career rushing record.

“I never expected it to have gone like this. I’m 18 yards from breaking our school record in career rushing,” said Elliott. “I never expected it to go like this. I’ve been blessed with this team, blessed with the teammates I’ve had to put me in this position that I’m in.”

Elliott is also 384 yards away from Buhler’s single season rushing record. He would likely need two more games to break that one. The Crusaders have to beat Andover Central Friday night, the only team they lost to this season.

“What’s different from game one with them and now is I think we’ve matured and we’re more physical now than we were at the beginning of the year,” said Warner.

Buhler’s loss to Andover Central came during week two of the regular season. The Crusaders lost 21-19 on the road.

“I think we have a good chance to come out there and compete with them,” said Elliott. “They are a really good team, I think it’s going to be a great game overall and I hope it’s not my last.”

Andover Central travels to Buhler Friday night with a scheduled kickoff time of 7 p.m.