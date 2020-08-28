Competitive Drive: Campus hoop star Sterling Chapman and his love for the game

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Sports and activities are important to many high school students, just ask Haysville Campus basketball star Sterling Chapman.

“It’s all they have, it’s like I said, it’s a stress relief, it takes your minds to places, it’s fun,” said Chapman.

Wednesday night, the USD 261 Board of Education in Haysville voted to move forward with fall sports, as originally scheduled.

Down the road, a decision will have to be made what happens, when it comes to winter sports and activities.

“It makes me think about my season, because I know I would be very heartbroken if my season was canceled,” said Chapman.

That’s because this isn’t the first time Chapman has had to deal with this.

Last season, the Colts were undefeated (24-0) after beating Manhattan, 66-50, in the opening game of the KSHSAA 6A Boys Basketball State Championships.

That would be their last game of the season after the remaining games were called off, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It would be a double heartbreak, because definitely we really wanted that last year, we wanted our season to continue and when they snatched that away it was just an empty feeling,” said Chapman.

While the future is uncertain when it comes to his senior season, Chapman continues to prepare.

“I just keep myself grinding harder just to prepare myself for this season, I also always prepare myself for the worst,” said Chapman.

With the hoping being, that he can return to his true passion on the hardwood.

“For me, it basically, it helps me with everything, it helps me with school, it helps me with focus, interaction, it is the better part of my life,” said Chapman.

The Colts guard is also garnering plenty of attention from colleges heading into his senior year.

Chapman tells KSN he has narrowed his list down to four schools, with Wichita State being his number one choice.

He says he’s also looking at Tulsa, SMU and Grand Canyon University.