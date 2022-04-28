HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school girls’ swim and dive season is nearing its end, and Sayler Roberts has put together one of the best swimming seasons in Campus High School history.

Roberts can only pick two individual events to compete in at the state meet, but she’s qualified for six events.

“I think it’s kind of unbelievable, to be honest. I didn’t come into the season thinking I would do this good, but I’m glad that I did,” said Roberts.

Roberts started swimming when she was a kid and had no idea that she would have this kind of success, but she knew that she loved the sport. Now, she’s leading her high school team as a junior.

Campus’ head swimming coach Kelly Kennedy said, “she’s in the top 25 in the state in everything she’s qualified in. She can do it all.”

Roberts’ favorite event is the 100-meter backstroke. She has broken her own school record in that event three different times this season.

“I know that I can do the best at it. I’ve always enjoyed backstroke, and you can breathe the whole time, so that’s a plus,” Roberts said. “Just give yourself some grace, and give yourself some credit. Remember that you are doing this because you want to, not because you have to.”

