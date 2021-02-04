Competitive Drive: Chiefs Alex Okafor looking forward to Super Bowl LV after injury last year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Chiefs played with tunnel vision this season.

“This year with COVID things have been scaled back and allowed us to focus more,” said Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor.

The focus would land the Chiefs compositing for a run back opportunity in Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

“I think one thing we have learned is being top dog the past two years, you get so much criticism, but our biggest strength has been ignoring it,” Okafor explained.

Kansas City is the third team the edge rusher has played within the eight years of playing professional football.

This year’s Super Bowl will hold a different meaning for Okafor.

As the Chiefs celebrated their first championship win in 50 years, Okafor did not play due to a torn pectoral muscle ending his season in November 2019.

“Last year was devastating. We play football our whole lives to get to this point, the Super Bowl, that’s the ultimate goal for any kid who plays this game, and for me to not get to participate last year, it was a huge blow.”

In just a few days, Okafor will get his shot to play for a title and go against Tom Brady, one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

“Watching film, that’s when you get to watch in awe, sit back and respect greatness and the throws he’s making at the level. He’s playing at an old age in football world, but once you get on the field, he’s just another opponent, and we have shown that in the past. We treat him like any other opponent. In terms of play, we show up, and we treat him like any opponent, and we are going to give him our best like we would give anyone.”