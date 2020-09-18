Competitive Drive: Deuce Vaughn brings new electricity to ‘Cats backfield

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Standing at just 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 168 pounds, Chris “Deuce” Vaughn’s presence on the football field is anything but small.

The K-State true freshman tailback made his presence felt early and often in his college debut last Saturday, a game that saw him find the end zone for the first time.

“Whenever I got the opportunity and I hit up in there and got in the end zone, I didn’t know what to think, I was monkey brain, I was so excited,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn was thrust into a prominent role in the Cats backfield during their 35-31 loss to Arkansas State. It’s something, he says, he was ready for.

“Just diving into the playbook as soon as I got it, signed my letter of intent around December, ended up getting the playbook in my iPad by February, right then I took it day by day,” said Vaughn.

It is that kind of attitude that had K-State head football coach Chris Klieman chomping at the bit to get Vaughn to come from Round Rock, Texas up to Manhattan.

“His dad being in the profession of coaching and now scouting in football, I know he’d been around what it’s supposed to be like at the highest level,” said Klieman. “We were jumping up and down when we were able to get his commitment because we know that he’s a generational guy.”

As for on the field, Vaughn already has his sights set on what comes next.

“When you lose, you have to go back to the drawing board and get ready for the next game,” said Vaughn.

In all, Vaughn tallied 12 carries, 47 yards, and one touchdown on the ground, as well as one reception for 24 yards for Kansas State last Saturday.

