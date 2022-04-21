WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State softball team has won five straight games and is on top of the American Athletic Conference.

The Shockers are led by two players that are hitting the ball all over the stadium, and out of it. The two? Sydney McKinney and Addison Barnard.

“Just power and ability, athleticism, speed they got it all and it’s really fun to watch them,” said Kristi Bredbenner, Wichita State’s head coach.

McKinney is one of the top hitters in the country, with 65 hits in 38 games. She has a .485 batting average.

McKinney’s teammate Barnard said, “Well she can hit about almost every pitch there is, if it’s 10 feet in the air she’ll find a way to tip it off.”

Barnard is also slugging the ball. Her 22 home runs this season has her in the lead in the NCAA. Now in her sophomore season, she has already matched her career and season home run total from last season.

“The two of us understand the same pressure and understand what we both have to do and you know we are always trying to get to the next level,” said McKinney about her and Barnard’s play. “I think just having her on the team and know that she is at the same level as me and just being able to push each other in the most positive way has been a big help for both of us.”

The Shockers are scheduled to host a three-game series against Memphis starting on Friday at Wilkins Stadium.