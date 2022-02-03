ELKHART, Kan. (KSNW) — Elkhart, Kansas is one of the few places in the state excited when the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

Darrin Simmons, the special teams’ coordinator for the Bengals, grew up in Elkhart and graduated from Elkhart High School in 1991.

Many in the area are going to be going to a watch party for the homegrown talent on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13.

“That whole town has been behind us,” Simmons tells KSN. “There’s been a ton of people reaching out to me, I haven’t had a chance to get back to all of them yet, but it’s been unbelievable. The outpouring of support for my whole family, it’s been a pretty special time.”