Competitive Drive: Fisher carries on family legacy, leading Goddard wrestling towards another state title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Goddard High School wrestling team has won seven consecutive 5A state titles, senior Jerrdon Fisher is leading the way in a season for an eighth title.

The Lions have 11 state titles in the last 15 years.

“Every team that I’ve had for 15 years, whether we took first or second or third or wherever we placed, always believed they were going to win,” said Brett Means. Goddard’s head coach.

This season will be an an end of era for a family of brothers, the Fishers. Troy, Jace and Jerrdon all wrestled and have won state titles for the Lions. Jerrdon is the last one, now as a senior at Goddard.

“Jerrdon came in as a freshman, he already had a brother who was a multiple time state champ. He had another brother who was a year older, who ended up winning a state title last year,” said Means.

Jerrdon has two state titles and is the youngest brother of the three.

“I see them as my role models, I look up to them. They’ve been an awesome inspiration for me throughout high school,” said Jerrdon.

The KSHSAA Wrestling State Tournament is scheduled for February 25 & 26.