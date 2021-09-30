Competitive Drive: Former Buhler grad attracts NFL eyes from stats and stature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jace Williams is a standout wide receiver at Washburn University. His stats and stature might provide him an opportunity to play in the NFL.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Williams makes big plays as a big target on the football field.

“I always joke that I’m big and tall. My height and weight looks good on paper,” said Williams.

The former Buhler High School graduate is closing in on 1,000 yards receiving for his collegiate career. At his size, NFL scouts have noticed his ability.

“He’s got a really good catch radius. Runs routes like a receiver but is built like a tight end,” said Craig Schurig, Williams’ college coach. “He’s one of those match ups the NFL is using a lot now.”

Williams didn’t get a season last year, because Covid cancelled it. Now the super senior wants to help his team one last time, and his football future will take care of its self.

“I don’t want to put to much pressure on it obviously. You want to work hard every day and show you do work hard every day,” said Williams. “I want to do it for the team more than some NFL scout I may never play for or meet more than once. If I can show up for my team, my team does well, it should help everybody.”

Washburn is at Emporia on Saturday with a 1p.m. kickoff.