Competitive Drive: former KU golfer, Hillier, chases pro golf career

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many players competing in the Wichita Open this week came in with a guaranteed spot, others did not. Like Charlie Hillier. He qualified for the event earlier this week and is now throwing himself into the thick of it.

Hillier is from New Zealand, but came to the United States to chase a professional golf career. He ended up in Kansas playing at KU from 2015-19. Now, he’s focused on his pro career.



“Coach Bermel and Coach Wilson at KU prepared us, It’s not easy,” said Hillier. “You’ve got to stay positive and take your chance when you get it.”

Hillier was one of the final qualifiers for the Wichita Open after a top four finish at the Auggie Navarro Invite earlier in the week. He finished +2 after round one of the Wichita Open on Thursday.

“There is thousands of great golfers now. If you don’t have your “A” stuff you get eaten up and spit out,” Hillier told KSN sports director Alec Ausmus after his first round. “I love to compete, when you get to {hole} 17, that’s kind of what you dream of when you’re a kid,” said Hillier with a smile on his face in reference to the thousands of spectators sitting at hole 17.

Hillier will tee off at 2:21 on Friday in round two of the Wichita Open with the hope of making the cut to keep playing into the weekend.