Competitive Drive: Former Shocker makes sacrifice overseas amid coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. – Japan’s B-League was desperate to finish its season in February as coronavirus cases reached its peak right across the water in China, topping 48,000 cases.

“They were just waiting it out to see if it was going to get better, and when it didn’t get better, they brought us back for two games without the fans,” said former Wichita State forward Kadeem Coleby.

Despite all efforts, the season was officially canceled at the end of March.

After a season overseas, one thing was on Coleby’s mind: “You’re looking forward to getting back to home, having your comforts, and stuff that you don’t have anymore.”

Coleby didn’t take that luxury right away. As travel to his home country of the Bahamas was restricted, and coronavirus cases continued to skyrocket across the United States, Coleby thought of his family… making the ultimate decision to minimize risk and stay in Japan.

“I feel pretty good here for now,” said Coleby.

Thousands of miles from home, with the threat of a deadly virus looming, Coleby turned to the hardwood.

“We haven’t had a case in so long, so it’s not as strict,” said Coleby. “I have the gym, I have the team facility in time slots of two hours to use the weight room and the gym floor.”

Now, Coleby is reunited with his loved ones, as he navigates his new normal in the Bahamas.