Competitive Drive: Former Shocker named Derby Hall of Famer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby High has added former Shocker Terrell Benton to its new Hall of the Fame class. The guard standout remembers playing basketball at a young age.

“I was all about the game of basketball from the time I was a little kid until this very day where I still support basketball here in our community,” Benton says. “So it’s just been something that has been in my blood. I was born to play it.”

Competing with a competitive Derby Panthers squad since his freshman year of high school helped boost Benton’s mindset to go after playing at the next level.

“Being a local kid and it being in my hometown it just made a lot of sense to me to stick around; be a Shocker,” says Benton.

These days, Benton is using his competitive drive off the court, as well. He’s on another playing field, as a Branch Executive Director for the Downtown YMCA.

“You work hard to instill healthy competitiveness in your team everyday by driving them to excel in different program areas, facility-based areas,” Benton says.

Still, Benton hopes that his journey will help inspire others to continue to preserve.

“You’re always trying to be your best and the best version of yourself and that doesn’t change because you are no longer an athlete,” he says. “That dynamic shifts, just a little bit.”