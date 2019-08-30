Competitive Drive: Former Shocker standout uses past experiences to pitch new lessons to younger athletes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita State Hall of Fame athlete Billy Hall learned a lot during his years of developing as a baseball player. Now, he’s sharing those lessons with those striving to become future stars.

“I get to be five one day. I get to be 15 one day. I get to be 18. Very rarely do I have to be 50,” says Hall who says he enjoys working as a development coach to younger athletes. “That’s the cool thing. Very rarely do I have to be my age.”

But it took a lot for Hall to create a name for himself in Shocker baseball history. His love for the sport began at the age of five.

“Growing up, I always wanted to go to Wichita State,” says Hall. “I used to ride my bike five minutes away to watch Joe Carter and Phil Stevenson. So, I was outside of the fence. The little kid going, ‘Man I would love to play there.’”

Unfortunately, Hall wasn’t recruited by the Shockers, instead finding a spot at Butler Community College. It would be his dad who guided his son to an opportunity by asking former Wichita State Baseball Coach Gene Stephenson if Hall might be able to walk on to the team. Stephenson agreed to the request.

“When he said that, I thought I won the lottery,” Hall said. “And I was like, ‘This is that second chance.’”

Hall would enjoy the ride with his teammates all the way to the 1991 College World Series. The team fell to LSU in the Championship, but the infielder would top off his college career with 59 stolen bases and go on to play for five different professional baseball teams.

For Hall, he sees his story as yet another lesson for the younger players dreaming to follow in his footsteps.

“Anything is possible,” he says. “If you are in the right place at the right time and the stars line up, anything is possible.”

