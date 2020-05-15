Competitive Drive: Former Shocker Toure’ Murry hopeful for another shot to take the floor at Charles Koch Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Toure’ Murry is a household name amongst Wichita State Shockers basketball fans and for good reason.

The 6’5″ guard had a star studded career for the Shockers.

In four seasons (2008-12), Murry averaged 11.1 points per game and 4.8 rebounds, while shooting 42 percent from the field.

Even now, he sits fourth in program history in games played (139) and tops the list for most games started by a WSU player (130).

Since his time inside of Charles Koch Arena, Murry reached the mountain top for a professional basketball player, suiting up for the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz during two seasons in the NBA. His latest stop was overseas, playing for Benfica in the Portugal Basketball League.

Murry might get to step on the hardwood once again at WSU this Summer.

The Aftershocks, a team chalked full of WSU alumni, are set to once again host a regional in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

“First of all, it’s always fun to come back to Wichita State. I see so many familiar faces, just from over the years, and you know, just the amount of support that they’ve given me since I graduated in 2012, more or less, when I went to campus in 2008, you know, and now we fast-forward to 2020, so it’s just a fun experience off of that,” said Murry.

Due to an injury, Murry couldn’t play last Summer with the Aftershocks.

“As far as the TBT, I’m not sure, things are still pending. I know for sure if the NBA isn’t playing, you can just cancel everything, because the NBA generates way more money than a lot of sports out there, so I think right now everybody just a waiting game, just to see what the president or, you know, the health officials are going what can we do to move forward. Everybody’s just pending right now,” said Murry.

If the TBT goes on as planned, it would take place from July 30th through August 2nd at Charles Koch Arena. The 64-team, single elimination tournament has a winner-take-all grand prize of $2 million.