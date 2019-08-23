Competitive Drive: From student to teacher, Adrian Maloney Jr.’s passion shines bright on the hardwood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – It’s on the basketball court, where Adrian Maloney Jr’s passion shines bright.

It’s not abnormal to see a high octane, fast paced environment inside Calvary Chapel Fellowship.

That’s where Maloney trains basketball players of all ages, helping them try to reach their full potential.

Maloney started MaxLabTraining LLC. two years ago.

“I came up with the name MaxLabTraining, because I wanted to maximize the time that we had in here,” said Maloney Jr.

Right now, Maloney Jr. has about 50 clients. During every session, he puts them through a wide range of drills.

“It’s from my experience playing on different teams and then some of it came from my recent traveling experiences going to Florida, working with NBA Trainer Ganon Baker,” said Maloney Jr.

Maloney Jr. has worked with several NBA trainers that have worked with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steve Nash and others

To understand Maloney’s love for the game of basketball, you have to go all the way back to the beginning.

“My journey began when I was three, was on a ‘Y’ team with Perry Ellis,” said Maloney Jr.

Maloney Jr. starred on the court at all levels.

He played his high school ball at Northfield School of Liberal Arts, once scoring 52 points in a game.

That would lead to a chance to play at Barclay College in Haviland.

“We won the Conference Championship my junior year, so that was an amazing experience,” said Maloney Jr.

After college, Maloney Jr. would get a shot to play basketball overseas.

“I went to play in Lörrach, Germany, played there for about half a season,” said Maloney Jr.

He accomplished this all while standing at just five feet seven inches tall.

“I don’t look at the analytics or the eye test, I don’t pass the eye test, and I use that as motivation,” said Maloney Jr.

It’s that kind of motivation that can be seen when he’s helping players hone their skills.

“The only thing that eliminates fear is hard work, get in the gym, work on your weaknesses, perfect your strengths and let everything else do the talking,” said Maloney Jr.