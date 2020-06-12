Competitive Drive: Hard throwing lefty Asa Lacy drafted by Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – A left-handed fireballer on the mound is considered somewhat of a crown jewel in baseball.

As for Asa Lacy, the hard throwing lefty was considered the top pitching prospect and third best prospect overall in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

So, it came as no surprise when the Kansas City Royals swooped in to select him with the fourth pick.

Lacy grew up watching his parents play competitive tennis but ended up forging his own path on the diamond.

“It kind of came from me not wanting to play a sport that my parents did so I couldn’t have them as coaches,” said Lacy.

His passion for the game of baseball showed, even when he was playing other sports, like tennis, as a kid.

“I remember hitting tennis balls with my dad, and I use to hit tennis balls over the fence like I was hitting a home run,” said Lacy.

An imposing figure on the mound at 6’4″ tall, Lacy made a name for himself during his three seasons at Texas A&M.

In 2019, he won eight games for the Aggies, while striking out 130 batters. He would also hold opposing hitters to just a .162 batting average.

He was on his way to another stellar season in 2020, winning three of his first four starts before his season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even with his success in college, Lacy says he has some things he needs to hone in on at the next level.

“Just continuing to repeat my delivery as much as possible so, I’d like to say I’m a perfectionist, but our psychologist here at Texas A&M continues to remind me about striving for excellence, so for me that’s just continuing to work on the consistency of the curveball and work the changeup in more,” said Lacy.

It’s something he’ll get the chance to do with the Royals.

“I knew Kansas City was the place where I wanted to be, so, it wasn’t a shock to me when I got the phone call from Mr. Goldberg, but yeah, I’m extremely excited and thankful that the Royals gave me this opportunity,” said Lacy.

Lacy was one of four pitchers the Royals took in the MLB Draft this year.

