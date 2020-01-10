Competitive Drive: Heights guard making a national name for herself in just second year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Heights fans might have spotted her hustling up and down the court this season, but sophomore guard Zyanna Walker is grabbing attention a lot further away, including the eyes of big-name colleges and even ESPN.
“I just love the sport,” says Walker. “Like, it’s just always in me.”
As a freshman last year, Walker helped the Wichita Heights Falcons reach their first City League title since 2012. And going into this season, she has continued to prove why she is a force on the court.
In his fourth year as a head coach, Ken Palmer has enjoyed watching Walker mature as an athlete.
“She’s actually a really good team leader to be so young,” Palmer says.
So far, the highly sought after player is already receiving D-1 offers from major schools.
“It feels great just because all the work that I’ve put in is really paying off,” Walker says.
The Falcons, who fell in the quarter-finals round of the 2019 Kansas State Tournament last year, are focused on getting back to states, and this time bringing home a title.
“We say it’s ring season,” Walker says. “It’s time. It’s our time.”
