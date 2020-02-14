Competitive Drive: Holcomb teen pins his way to history

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) – Coming from a small town in Kansas, Javan Farr has big dreams.

“I could see him going to the Olympics someday,” said teammate Matthew Long.

“Javan’s an awesome athlete, his work ethic is, you can’t match it,” said coach Lane Greenlee.

Those dreams are getting extremely close. At just 13-years-old, Javan has collected dozens of trophies, but his most recent win made history.

“It was pretty hard. I had to wrestle grown men really,” said Javan Farr.

After heading to the Tulsa Nationals, he became the first-ever for the Garden City Wrestling Club and Finney County to win.

“I couldn’t believe it at first. I jumped into my coach’s arms, and I was in disbelief really,” he said. “I was tearing up because like no one’s ever really done it and so to be the first person to do that it was exciting.”

Next up, he’s headed to Reno, Nevada for the world championship, and his coach and teammates said they’re not surprised.

“Javan’s been pretty natural since he started, and you know his work ethic, he just, he improves every single practice. I see him going all the way in it this year,” said coach Greenlee.

“He goes above and beyond at everything to do, he is wonderful, always positive attitude, just an overall a very good person,” said teammate Matthew Long.

While the stage will be big, Javan has his sights set even higher.

“If I win Reno, maybe I could get on the team,” said Javan Farr.

That team is the Junior Olympics Wrestling Team.

It’s that competitive drive that’s taking him to the top and pinning anything that stands in his way.

LATEST STORIES:



