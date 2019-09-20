Competitive Drive: Home is where the heart is for Wellington head football coach

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — There is an old saying that home is where the heart is.

For Zane Aguilar, his heart has always been in Wellington.

Aguilar was born and raised in the town of just over 8,000 people in Sumner County.

Aguilar showcased his talents on the field for the Crusaders of Wellington High School from 2000 to 2004, as both a quarterback and linebacker.

“I had a wonderful experience in high school, we won a couple of state titles,” said Aguilar. “We won state in ’01 and ’02.”

While he went on to play two years at Coffeyville Community College, his hometown was never far from his mind.

Which is why when he was finishing up school at Wichita State University, he made his way back to his home turf.

“I actually started coaching through the process of graduating, so, Lynn Hibbs gave me an opportunity to coach in ’07,” said Aguilar.

Eventually, Aguilar would move into the role as head coach, but not without some rough patches along the way.

“My first year was in 2016, and unfortunately we didn’t win a game, we went 0-9,” said Aguilar.

However, things have progresses over the past few seasons.

In 2018, Aguilar and his Crusaders squad won eight games before bowing out in the playoffs to Goddard.

Being Wellington, through and through, Aguilar hopes that kind of success continues.

“I was a part of a lot of traditions that obviously several people were, but I guess, I wanted to bring that back,” said Aguilar.

Wellington will play host to Clearwater Friday night as part of the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Seller Park.