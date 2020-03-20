Competitive Drive: Honoring high school student-athletes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In just a matter of days, high school athletes saw their season come to an end. KSHSAA canceled all state basketball tournaments before finals could begin, and on Tuesday, spring school activities became the last to end.

We asked you to send us photos of Senior athletes, along with teams that weren’t able to complete their seasons. We hope you will continue to send us photos so we can continue to showcase Kansas athletes.

SENIOR NIGHT: Many athletes played their final games without realizing it as the coronavirus pandemic has put the sports world on pause.



We will be celebrating those athletes on Thursday at 10 p.m.



Please nominate a senior by sharing stories, photos and videos below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PurCVOlIAd — KSN News Wichita (@KSNNews) March 17, 2020

