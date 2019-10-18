Competitive Drive: Injuries can’t keep Tanner Cash off the field for the Fighting Indians

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) — Our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week takes us to Andale this week as the undefeated Indians play host to the Clearwater Fighting Indians.

Clearwater comes into the game with just one loss on the year, when they fell to Cheney, 48-10 back on September 27th.

Missing that game was a crucial piece to the Fighting Indians offense.

Junior signal caller Tanner Cash, standing 6’2″ and 200 pounds has proven to be a nuisance for opposing defenses.

“He has the element to go 70, 80 yards because he’s going to be one of the fastest guys on the field,” said Jeremy Scheufler, Clearwater Head Football Coach.

His teammates, like senior Trace Tjaden, agree.

“Tanner is really athletic and throws the ball very well,” said Tjaden.

Just ask the Wellington Crusaders.

In the third game of the year, Cash threw for four touchdowns in the first quarter alone. He’d finish with 271 yards through the air and another 103 yards on the ground. Clearwater would win that game 31-7.

What Cash didn’t realize at the time was that he was actually playing with a pretty severe injury.

“I got hurt second week, I got hit in my left knee against Mulvane and I didn’t really think too much about it,” said Cash. “Wellington, I played through that whole game on it and it was a great team win, we played awesome, but, after the game I couldn’t really take the pain anymore, turns out I broke my tibia plateau and I also tore my MCL.”

Doctors originally told Cash he’d be out six weeks, the rest of the regular season.

Instead, Cash rehabbed to get back on the field in time for the Fighting Indians showdown with Andale on Friday.

“There is a difference between being hurt and injured, but obviously I was injured, I just didn’t know it at the time, I thought I was hurt,so, I just love the game and I don’t want to ever come out of it, so I love the game more than it hurt I guess,” said Cash.

Simply put, Cash says he just wants to compete.

“I’m very, very competitive I would say, and there are not too many people I think that would work harder than me,” said Cash.

His team knows with him back on the field and under center, that he can give them the spark they need to continue to win ball games.

“I think you would put him up there as one of the best game changers, he’s one of the best football players in the state,” said Scheufler.

Clearwater and Andale will kickoff Friday night at 7 p.m.