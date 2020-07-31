Competitive Drive: Injuries force Eli Fahnestock to shift athletic focus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State High Schools Activities Association announced earlier this week that football will take place, with practices beginning on time next month.

When the Andover Trojans hit the practice field once again, they will be without their starting quarterback from the past three seasons, Eli Fahnestock.

Whether on the football field, basketball court or the diamond, Fahnestock is competitive.

He burst onto the scene at Andover, starting under center on the varsity team as a freshman.

However, injuries starting to take their toll, beginning his sophomore season against Andover Central.

“I went down, that was non contact, so we think now that I just tweaked it and that it had already been messed up in the first place,” said Fahnestock.

Fahnestock would partially tear the ACL in his right knee.

He would make it back to claim the reigns under center for the Trojans in his junior year, until another injury stopped him in his tracks.

“364 days later, we were playing Kapaun, our fourth regular season game and I was running and this was a non contact and I just cut weird, heard a pop or two,” said Fahnestock.

This time it would be his other knee. In all, he would have two reconstructive surgeries on both ACL’s.

“It was a scare for my family, for me personally and after talking with my surgeon, my doctor and my physical therapist, we kind of went through it talking about what does this mean for me exactly,” said Fahnestock.

Fahnestock says he was advised that long term, it was in his best interest to not play football anymore.

As for other sports, Fahnestock is undecided if he will try and play basketball next season.

One thing he does know for sure, he is going to put a lot of focus into getting back on the diamond.

The hope being, Fahnestock says, to eventually play baseball at the next level.

“That side of me, especially the competitive side, won’t ever leave me and something that will be there for a long time,” said Fahnestock. “I just think me deciding not to play football in the future and getting injured honestly will be a blessing in disguise for me. ”

Fahnestock says he has been in contact with the Trojans new head football coach, Ken Dusenbury about helping the team out, in some capacity, next season.