GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the best junior bowlers in America comes from right here in Kansas.

Paige Wagner, a Junior PBA Member, is from Great Bend.

“I make sure I know where I am standing, keep my eye on my mark, take my time and have fun,” said Paige.

It is a routine that has been in the making for 15 years.

“I started when I was about three, I did bumper league for about a year then moved up to the youth league after that,” Paige said.

She is following in the footsteps of her parents, Cheri and Tim Wagner.

“My wife Cheri, she started bowling around the age of four, and I probably started around 15… Just been a big family sport, we’ve always done it,” Tim said.

It’s become a lifestyle for Paige, one that she has been exceeding at since a young age.

“Wasn’t really a whole lot of challenges she just stepped up to the plate and did her thing and did great at it,” said Tim.

During her sophomore and Junior year in high school, she brought home two regional championships, a western athletic conference championship and two school records – all-time season average and high game record at 289, only 11 shy of a perfect game.

“It’s awesome, I don’t know what else to say,” Tim said. “It’s awesome it’s been a great journey, great ride.”

In her senior year, Paige suffered from an injury that would cut her final bowling season short.

“It was tough, it was very tough seeing her when we had to pull her out of her high school season,” said Tim.

It would be five months of no competition, just physical therapy to get back into form.

“I had faith we were going to get through it and get back to where I was,” Paige said.

Paige is now back to throwing strikes and ready to hit the road for a summer full of tournaments before her collegiate career at Wichita State University.

“I’ve always loved this sport actually like I know there’s some kids that get tired after a while but I really haven’t gotten tired of it just always loved it and continued with it,” said Paige.

Fifteen years down, and a long road ahead as she hopes to gain status as a pro in the coming years.