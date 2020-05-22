Competitive Drive: Jamar Martin preparing to take his game to the next level

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, several former high school athletes are now getting ready to take their game to the next level, next season in college.

That includes former Northwest Grizzlies tailback Jamar Martin.

Martin was part of a Grizzlies team that rattled off 12 straight wins to punch a ticket to their second straight 5A state title game appearance.

“My senior season, man, it was great,” said Martin. “We had a lot of new kids come in and getting to play with Reagan Jones and Zion Jones on the offensive side, it was great. “

While they would fall 40-31 against Mill Valley, Martin played a key role in helping them make it that far.

As a senior, Martin ran for 1,050 yards on 134 carries. He would find the endzone 16 times on the ground.

This came after he spent his entire junior season on the defensive side of the ball.

His performance helped him earn a spot at Dodge City Community College, getting to suit up for the Conquistadors next season.

However, the coronavirus pandemic had has an impact on his offseason.

“The weight rooms, they were closed, and really couldn’t do nothing, so me and my Dad we get up every morning and we just do home workouts,” said Martin.

Even with social distancing guidelines in place, he’s found ways to train in small groups in order to stay sharp.

Now, the only uncertainty for Martin as he looks to display his competitive drive on the next level is what the college game will look like next season.

“I don’t know how many people are going to be at the games, or what’s really going to happen,” said Martin.

Martin will join a Conquistador team that went winless (0-10) during the 2019 season.