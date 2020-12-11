Competitive Drive: Jodie Karsak

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Former Shockers and current Varsity Coach, Jodie Karsak has had a lot of success at Derby High school. ” Leadership creates the culture which then creates a behavior” said Dan Harrison who has coached under Karsak for over 5 years, ” I came in to this program it was wonderful to see and become apart of something truly uncommon.”

Karsak has been Derby’s girls basketball coach since 2011 and has made 5 straight appearances to the 6A State tournament. “I think at the end of the day it’s about how you define success, what is your definition of success? Society tells us it’s about our record” said Karsak, “being uncommon and we want to be different because we know that if we do common things in an uncommon way, we’re going to have really great success.” Since accepting the job as Head coach, Karsak mission has been to pour into her athletes. ” They still have college to get to and through, they’re still finding themselves but when they’re old what kind of adults are they? and then come to me and asked me ‘do you think you’ve been successful’ here.”

Karsak helped Derby win their first state title since 1985. “She’s done a really good job of making sure that we stay hungry and that we not just settling for what’s happened in the past new play new day” said Harrison.

Karsak final season is with the Panthers due to unforeseen circumstances.