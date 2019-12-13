Competitive Drive: Joe Jackson leads the Blue Aces, on and off the court

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Joe Jackson is what you call a basketball lifer.

Jackson fell in love with the game at an early age, watching his dad coach high school ball in Logan, Kansas.

So it probably doesn’t come as a surprise that, like his dad, he roams the high school sideline as well.

Jackson has been the head coach for the Wichita East Blue Aces for eight seasons. This came after serving as an assistant coach under legendary coach Ron Allen, before Allen resigned after the 2011-12 season.

The Blue Aces leader and his squads have seen the highest of highs in his tenure.

“Third year here we won state here in 2015, with Samajae, Zach, Terrance, Isaac, Xavier Kelley was a junior that year,” said Jackson.

His experience has helped him be a great motivator for the young men he leads on a daily basis.

“They see me bringing energy every day, we have a great coaching staff who brings energy every day,” said Jackson. “And, I think by modeling that we try to get our guys to match that intensity.”

For Jackson, he has also worked to craft lifelong relationships with his players.

“”That is one of the biggest joys of the job is being able to make connections with those you’ve coached in the past,” said Jackson. “Staying in touch with those guys is easy when kids are humble and hard working and appreciative.”

Jackson and the Blue Aces are two games into the 2019-20 season.

They are coming off their first win on Tuesday night, 76-44 over Southeast.

East will face off against Derby on Saturday at 5 p.m., as part of the annual GWAL/AVCTL Challenge at Charles Koch Arena.