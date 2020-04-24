Competitive Drive: Kansas athletes stay active during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Athletes in Kansas are continuing to find ways to remain active and motivated during this unplanned break from their usual routines.

One high school football player is finding a creative way to lift weights. Hays High School football player Remy Stull found an alternative use for two buckets filled with water. He used them to bench press and do squats.

Try combining two sports into one. Great Bend volleyball player Zoe Jerke used a basketball goal in her drive-way to practice. Jerke’s family helped her rig up a contraption that would allow her to continue practicing volleyball while quarantining at home.