Competitive Drive: Kansas makes history with inaugural high school girls wrestling championships

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — It was history in the making for the Sunflower State.

On Thursday, more than 130 girl wrestlers from across hit the mat in Salina for the KSHSAA Girls Inaugural State Wrestling Championship.

Through 11 different weight classes, girls left it all on the mat with a state title in sight.

Kammie Schanz is a freshman wrestler for Mulvane High School.

During the fall, Schanz buckles up her chin strap for the Wildcats football team, but today, she was vying to bring home a championship in the 143 pound weight class.

After her win in the Semifinals, Schanz was able to reflect on being a part of history.

“It blows my mind that there’s this many girls here and that we are the first people to do it,” said Schanz.

Schanz would lose in the Champion to Livia Swift from Pratt.

While Schanz has three more shots at snagging a title in high school, Nichole Moore was looking to end her high school career on top.

Moore is a senior at Nickerson High School, wrestling in the 116 pound weight class.

She says she spent 11 years wrestling against boys, before girls wrestling was finally sanctioned as a sport last Spring.

While Moore was able to come away with the state title in her class, it’s what she has planned next that might be just as impressive.

“This is definitely not the end of my wrestling career, I will go to Estonia in March and that will be my first international competition, which I’m very excited about, and then after that I will go wrestle at Baker University,” said Moore. “So I signed with them back in November, so I will go on to wrestle for them for college, and then I have hopes of making the Olympic and World Team.”

As for the team results, Washburn Rural out of Topeka becomes the first girls wrestling team to win a state championship with 84 points.

Great Bend would come in second with 80 points.