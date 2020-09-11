Competitive Drive: Kapaun eyes first win over Bishop Carroll in 21 seasons

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – On Friday night, we will turn the page onto another chapter of the storied rivalty between Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Bishop Carroll.

It’s a game that has swung the Golden Eagles’ way for 21 straight seasons. The last time Kapaun brought home the Catholic Cup was in the last millennium — Oct. 1, 1999.

“They’ve been on the good end of the stick here recently and we are hoping to break that,” said Kapaun head football coach, Weston Schartz.

Kapaun comes into Friday’s game with nearly 20 seniors, and a new face leading the charge in City League legend Schartz, who looks forward to seeing the rivalry first-hand.

“To be real honest it is a rivalry game for me, too,” said Schartz. “I’ve been at two schools, West and Northwest, where we had a good rivalry with them, so, the rivalry continues.”

It won’t be the first time Schartz has gone head-to-head against Bishop Carroll head coach, Dusty Trail, but this game means more to both the players and the fans.

“I know, he knows it’s intense for the fans,”said Trail. “He’s going to get a taste of it this year.”

The ‘Catholic Cup’ will be featured as KSN Sports’ Friday Football Fever Game of the Week.

