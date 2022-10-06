WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The game of golf runs three generations deep in the Tilma Family. The youngest, Meg Tilma, is a sophomore at Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

“I’ve done pretty well,” said Tilma. “There’s always things I want to improve on. I always want to keep doing better. I can always nitpick at the bad things, but overall I’ve done pretty well.”

In August, Meg shattered the girl’s course record at Sierra Hills Golf Club with a 9-under round of 49 to win the first City League tournament of the season.

“The sky is the limit,” explained head coach Marie Thomas. “She has a year under her belt of dealing with high school golf, but she’s always worked hard, her game has always been top-notch.”

But this year has been different for Meg. It’s the first season she’s playing without her sister and teammate Kate by her side.

“She was kind of my security blanket in a way,” said Tilma. “She was my role model, and I knew she would help me in every circumstance.”

Coach Thomas saw firsthand how the Tilma sisters pushed one another.

“Even when practice was done, you see those two go out, and they would continue to play and practice,” explained Thomas.

Kate now plays golf at Kansas State, but the two continue to hype each other up.

“I definitely text her before every round and after round,” said Tilma.

Being apart is tough for the Tilma sisters, but it’s given Meg a chance to grow individually.

“I definitely have figured out how to stand on my own two legs,” explained Meg. “I’ve gone out of my shell and comfort zone and made friends with my teammates more.”

Her teammates have now become sisters.