LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas senior guard, Ochai Agbaji was just a three-star recruit coming out of high school. Four years later he’s an All American, Big 12 Player of the Year and likely a top NBA draft pick later this year. He has a competitive drive that he might owe to his older sister, Orie.

“I was always a little bit taller and bigger than him at the time,” Orie said. “He didn’t like what I had to say eventually I think he was like that was his driving motivator I want to be like my sister and I remember telling him I want you to be better than me.”

Orie was a top-notch athlete in her own right, she played volleyball at Texas, but is still impressed by what her brother is accomplishing.

“It’s really exciting it’s one of those things that I’ve always been at his games, I’ve always watched but something about this season,” Orie said. “Seeing him take control show initiative and go out there and grind every day he does something and I’m like that’s my brother he he did that?”

Ochai learned from watching his sister play and how she handled playing in the Big 12 Conference.

“She knows night in and night out you’re getting the best opponents everyone’s best go around,” Ochai said about his sister. “She knows how to every single game taking it seriously game by game because it’s a long season everyone is going after you.”

Kansas is playing in the NCAA Tournament, with a win over 16 seeded Texas Southern, the Jayhawks will play the No. 9 seed in their region, Creighton on Saturday.