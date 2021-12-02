Competitive Drive: Last run for Tye Edwards

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – On June 5th, 2021, the Hutchinson Community College football team won the NJCAA national title. Three months later, the Blue Dragons opened the 2021 season, but dropped the season opener.

With two seasons just months apart, Hutchinson dealt with fatigue and injuries throughout, but the Blue Dragons found their groove late and finished the season with an 8-2 record.

Despite the improvement, Hutchinson missed out on the playoffs by one spot. The top four teams make it, the Blue Dragons finished fifth.

But the season isn’t over for Hutchinson, the reigning champs will play in the Salt City Bowl against Hinds Community College this Saturday at Gowan Stadium.

For many players, including star running back Tye Edwards, Saturday’s game will be the final JUCO game they play, and possibly the last game of their career.

Edwards shined in his rookie season, through eight games, he rushed for 713 total yards and eight touchdowns. But fast forward a couple of months, Edwards suffered a high ankle sprain that kept him out three games and limited his return.

The sophomore is now fully healthy and ready to close out his Hutchinson journey on Saturday.