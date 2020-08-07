Competitive Drive: Leo Jiminian’s love for baseball takes him from France to the Sunflower State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Every year, the NBC World Series brings teams and even players from near and far to the Sunflower State.

A prime example of that is Hays Larks centerfielder Leo Jiminian.

“I’m from Normandy,” said Jiminian. “It’s north of France.”

Jiminian finds himself on the diamond at Eck Stadium this week, playing a sport that doesn’t have much appeal in his homeland.

“Baseball is really not a big thing in France, so, my dad is Dominican and he was born with baseball,” said Jiminian. “I just love the sport, you can’t play baseball in France if you want to like progress and like evolve, so I had to find a way to come to the U.S.”

That way came for Jiminian in Texas, where he was recruited to play junior college ball at Clarendon College.

After his season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was either head home or play baseball this Summer.

“Here we go, one thing lead to another and I play for the Larks and it’s very good,” said Jiminian.

The Larks are happy to have him, just ask their manager of 39 years, Frank Leo.

“I just think about myself or one of my grandkids doing what he is doing, moving away from home losing a support group and play a game that is not an easy game to play, very proud of what he has done, said Leo.

As the Larks look to snag a championship in the 86th edition of the NBC World Series, Jiminian says he is just enjoying the chance to compete.

“The field is my life, I just love this sport so much, every time I step on the field I feel like myself, my true self,” said Jiminian.

In three games so far during the NBC World Series, Jiminian has driven in one run and stolen a base for the Larks. Hays won their first two games before falling to the Cheney Diamond Dawgs, 2-1, Thursday night.