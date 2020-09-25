Competitive Drive: Luke Gannon returns home to compete in Wichita Open

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Open brings golfers from both near and far.

For Luke Gannon, the tournament brought him back home.

Gannon starred at Wichita Heights High School, appearing in the 5A state tournament all four years before graduating in 2015. He still holds the school record for lowest round at 66.

Gannon earned a spot in the field this week through Monday’s qualifying round.

“Definitely, and it’s fun kind of weird sleeping in my own bed playing a tournament, but, it’s a lot of fun and knew some people out there, so it was definitely a good time,” said Gannon.

As for playing at Crestview Country Club, Gannon says he was already pretty familiar with the course.

“I’ve played here pretty decent amount, usually it’s a little shorter, just a bunch of friends, overall, I’ve played here quite a bit,” said Gannon.

Gannon sits in a tie for 130th place after shooting a 72 in the opening round.