Competitive Drive: Maize running back takes a chance on himself to live out childhood dream

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Maize high school product Caden Cox is used to proving himself.

“I just haven’t gotten that much exposure being from Kansas. They always question, like, how good the competition is here,” said Cox.

The running back announced back in October that he committed to Kansas University on Twitter.

Because KU’s incoming recruiting class already has all of its running backs, there are no more scholarships to be given out. Cox was offered an opportunity as a preferred walk-on.

In a conversation with head KU football coach Les Miles, Cox was assured that as soon as he shows the coaching staff what he can do, he will have an opportunity to earn a scholarship.

Although Cox has received offers from other universities, he is taking the risk for a chance to play on the college football team that he grew up a fan of.

“They were the first team to take a shot on me at the Division I level, and I like that feeling of a hometown hero,” said Cox.

This year, Cox has proved to Maize head football coach, Gary Guzman, that he has the ability to step up.

“He had to step up for us this year to lead the team and he’s responding.”

The senior has totaled over 1,200 rushing yards in his 2019 campaign, to date.

Cox still has time to weigh his options before he officially signs with KU, but for now, he is looking forward to making his mark on Memorial Stadium next fall.