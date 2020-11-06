Competitive Drive: Maize senior Kyle Haas puts in the work on the gridiron and wrestling mat

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Maize Eagles are flying high on the gridiron once again this year.

They head into their KSHSAA 5A Regional playoff matchup with Maize South with only one loss this season.

A key cog to the Eagles defense has been senior linebacker Kyle Haas.

“With a team, it’s all 11 guys got to be one person, one team, and beat another 11 you know,” said Haas.

While Haas has racked up plenty of tackles on the football field, he’s also carved out quite the high school career on the wrestling mat.

It is a sport, Haas says, gives him a different challenge.

“What is cool about it is wrestling is such a one-one-one sport, you go get them that’s the part I like about wrestling it’s you, you are the one in control of everything,” said Haas.

Haas has a 5A state title under his belt, when he wrestled in the 182 pound weight class as a sophomore. Through three years at Maize, he’s only lost three times.

He’s also competed overseas. Haas won both divisions in the the world team trial for both Greco and Freestyle wrestling.

All those accomplishments afforded him the chance to wrestle at the next level for Oklahoma State next year.

“Just the family dynamic they have there, I grew up around a lot of the guys there, my brother is down there which is, gosh, I look up to that guy so much,” said Haas.

So whether it is on the mat or the football field, Haas just enjoys the opportunity to compete.

“It’s a mixture of things, it’s the feeling of winning, the feeling of losing, overcoming and winning something after a loss, I think sports don’t just teach you about sports, it’s in life too,” said Haas.

Haas and the Eagles will take on Maize South at home Friday night at 7 p.m.