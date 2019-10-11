Competitive Drive: Maize South football player a standout on and off the field

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Players describe Maize South Senior and left tackle Cody Fayette as a standout player and friend.

“He’s a very good teammate,” says cornerback Trevion Mitchell. “He will stick with you through everything and he is a very talented player.”

At 6’6” and almost 300 pounds of muscle and power, you would think Fayette was born to play football.

“Not going to lie,” Fayette concedes. “I didn’t like it the first couple of years, but I stuck with it and it’s done everything for me.”

Fayette picked up the pig skin in the third grade, following in the footsteps of his father, Randy Fayette, who let the sport carry him to the college level. His mom and dad’s only request for their son was that he go out and enjoy the game.

A student of the game, Fayette is relentless at working out and perfecting his craft. His ability to want to see his teammates and others succeed has resonated with his coaches.

“Cody does a really good job about surrounding himself with the right people, with the right attitude and with the right mindset and just embraces each one of them and what they have to offer,” says head football coach Brent Pfeifer.

The University of South Dakota commit says his drive to be competitive stems from his family, his teammates and those helping him become a better athlete.

“I owe a lot to this program,” Fayette says. “I owe a lot to Coach Pfeifer. He’s done a lot for me. I want to make this senior year special for me.”