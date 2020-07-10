Competitive Drive: Maize South looks for repeat success, Colin Shields hopes to lead them there

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Maize South Mavericks rattled off ten straight wins to open up the 2019 season last year. They would eventually fall to their crosstown rival Maize in the 5A playoffs.

A key component to their success comes in the form of their man under center, Colin Shields.

“I think it was the first time in district history that we ever had a team win 10 games in a row or anything that and just to be able to spend that moment and enjoy that moment with those seniors that you had seen put in hard for the three years I had been in high school up to that point was just something really special,” said Shields.

As a junior, Shields threw for nearly 1,300 yards through the air and accounted for more than 2,000 yards of total offense.

This came after he threw for more than 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Even with that, Shields recognizes some areas where he can improve.

“Last year I struggled a little bit with turnovers so this year just keeping the ball in our offenses hands a little more is definitely something we can do,” said Shields.

His head coach, Brent Pfeifer, traced Shields success back to the end of his first year at Maize South.

“He just tried to sit down after the first year that he played for us and said coach what do I need to work on? We made a list, and he has just gone through every day since then, for three years, just trying to check things off that list.”)

Their relationship could be considered the quintessential bond between coach and quarterback.

“Coach Pfeif has been a really good role model for me so far in high school just guiding me through what I should do, how should I do it and what kind of player do I also want to be, someone with high character is always something he is always preaching,” said Shields.

The kind of high character Pfeifer recognizes in his signal caller.

“He checks all the boxes, when a coach is sitting down if you sit down with a staff and think about what you want in a quarterback and you write those things down, priority list, he just checks them all,” said Pfeifer.

While Shields senior season could be one that gets him recognized by more schools, as he looks to take his talents to the next level, he isn’t getting ahead of himself.

Instead, the Mavericks quarterback is focusing on what drives him to lace up his cleats, buckle up his chin strap and take the field under those Friday night lights.

“I think its got to be the guys that are around you, the guys that you are lifting with you at 6:30 in the morning, the guys you are with throwing whether it’s hot or cold outside, whether it is early or late,” said Shields.

If all goes as planned, the Mavericks will open up the season at home against Great Bend on September 4th.