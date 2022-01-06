Competitive Drive: McPherson’s Robertson sets records at OU in memory of her father

NORMAN, OK. (KSNW) – If Taylor Robertson is in a gym, she’s in her range to hit a three point shot. The McPherson native leads the Big 12 with over 60 made three pointers through 14 games this season. Averaging four makes per contest for Oklahoma.

“I shoot a ton. I probably get up about 300 a day. 300 shots a day, 300 makes,” said Robertson about her practice habits.

The Sooners senior etched her name in the program history books this season. She became OU’s all time three pointer leader after making her 377th career three point shot.

Robertson said, “It felt good. I didn’t know it was the record but whenever I shoot it, I always think it’s going in.”

“She puts her teammates through shooting workouts, she does herself. She is the consummate gym rat,” said Sooners head coach Jennie Baranczyk. “She really is, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like it.”

Basketball started by shooting in the driveway with her dad. He taught her the game.

“We always would always go to the gym to shoot,” said Robertson. “We would be there for hours and hours, and we would always watch it on TV, That was kind of our thing.”

Taylor’s dad passed from colon cancer when she was a junior in high school. Their message to each other was stay strong, and that’s how Taylor plays on the basketball court.

“I’m always thinking about that, because that was our little thing,” Robertson said. “Especially when adversity hits. When we aren’t on the court and things aren’t going well just stay strong and weather the storm and bounce back.”

Robertson is eight three point makes away from tying the Big 12 all time record of 392. The Sooners play Kansas on Saturday.