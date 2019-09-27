Competitive Drive: Mulvane brother & sister creating history on the field

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – Siblings sharing the same high school team is an occasional sight, but a brother and sister athletic duo is practically unimaginable, especially when the sport is football.

Koen and Kammie Schanz are attracting attention as sibling players on the Mulvane football team

“We’ve had brothers, but this is our first ever brother-sister combo,” says head football coach Daniel Myears. “I’ve been around Mulvane football for the last 15, 16 years, and I think this is actually our first female football player that we’ve had, so it’s just kind of cool that she has a brother to be with her on this team.”

Freshman offensive lineman Kammie Schanz likes to hit, just like her brother who is a linebacker on the team, but Koen Schanz originally had some skepticism about his sister throwing on the shoulder pads.

“I was like, ‘Is she really interested or does she like, think it’s cool,’” says the senior.

Kammie Schanz got her start in flag football and then moved up to tackle by the time she reached third grade. Now, she gets to take part in the high school experience with brother Koen Schanz.

“It’s kind of different, because I’m used to watching him and going to his games, and now, I’m there like actually with the team,” says Kammie Schanz.

Kammie Schanz is competitive, but she likes having her brother close by to push her beyond her limits.

“I want to be the best at everything that I can do,” she says. “So no matter what I try, I’ll try my hardest.”

