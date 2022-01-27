MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – 17-year-old Christopher Dietrich is like many kids his age, he’s a high school athlete on the Mulvane wrestling team. What separates him from his peers is what happened to him six months ago.

“I don’t remember the actual accident and the hospital after,” said Dietrich. “I remember I had practice that morning and I was walking to school and I don’t know.”

He’s describing an incident in late August where he was struck by a car while he was in a crosswalk, walking to school. The collision knocked him to the ground and sent him to the hospital.

Dietrich suffered several injuries including a brain injury, a separated shoulder, fractures in his vertebrae and pelvis and he had a broken ankle.

“I mean I knew that I broke my ankle, but everyone recovers from a broken ankle and their injuries so why can’t I?,” asked Dietrich.

Then began his comeback. From a hospital bed, to a wheelchair to returning to school.

“He started out in a wheelchair, and about two days later he’s on crutches, then he’s putting his crutches to the side and he’s just walking in his boot,” said Dietrich’s wrestling coach Jesse Myers.

Dietrich then returned to the wrestling mat. It started with kettlebell workouts, that turned into contact practices which led to a match.

Last Thursday, Dietrich competed for the first time since his accident, and he pinned his opponent.

“That was my most important match,” said Dietrich. “I went to State, my heartbreak match where I went into overtime, my heartbreak match at Regionals this takes the cake.”

Many of us can’t relate to what Dietrich has been through, but maybe he can help you be a better version of yourself.

“If you’re motivated by me getting back into wrestling, then you already have motivation inside of you you just need someone to remind you of it,” Dietrich said with a smile on his face.

Dietrich plans on finishing out this wrestling season and competing in track and field this spring.