Competitive Drive: Newton’s Miles Johns to compete for UFC contract

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – It was an exciting Saturday morning at Newton’s Ultimate Martial Arts.

Newton native and undefeated MMA fighter Miles Johns was in town, getting some reps in ahead of his biggest fight yet.

“For this show, you just have to lay everything out there. I’m mentally prepared to lay all my cards on the table,” Johns said.

Johns is no stranger to the octagon. His pro career boasts an 8-0 record. Each fight, many family members and friends show up to watch Johns do what he does best.

“Yeah that sums me up, fighting and family,” Johns smiles.

For his fight later this month, Johns will have a much smaller audience, but it will include President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White.

Johns will face off in Las Vegas in front of White and if White likes the way he fights, he offers him a UFC contract in the end.

“Dana wants to see a fight, they want to see action and blood, that’s what I’m going to give them,” Johns said.

For Johns, fighting began with his older brother, Miguel, during a summer of Miguel’s football workouts. Miles found he enjoyed hitting the heavy bag.

He went to Newman University on a wresting scholarship but became injured. By the time he was healed up, the season was over but Johns was ready to compete.

A friend hooked him up with am amateur fight opportunity three weeks away. Johns had no fighting experience, but his friend trained him.

“I fell in love with it, I fell in love with the training and I knocked that guy out in 13 seconds and after that I said this is what I need to do with my life,” Johns said.

He took on more amateur fights before going professional. His professional fights always draw a large crowd of family and friends in his corner.

Johns is a husband and father as well as a nurse. Ultimate Marital Arts owner Chris Rangel jokes that “Miles doesn’t just break bodies, he fixes them.”

With a professional UFC contract on his mind, Johns looks forward to making fighting his full-time gig.

More specifically:

“I want to keep going until I get a UFC belt,” Johns said.

Johns will fight Richie Santiago in the bantamweight face-off on June 25 in Las Vegas, with his father, older brother, wife, and mother-in-law as the only people allowed to attend.

But back home, Johns knows he has an entire community rallying around the once-Railer.

“Since high school it’s been Tron Squad…play no games since the wrestling days so I’m ready to put it on the map,” Johns said.

###