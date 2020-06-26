Competitive Drive: Noah Meyer looks to be key cog in Andale’s effort to repeat as 3A state champs

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andale Indians were the kings of 3A football in the Sunflower State last season.

The team ran the table, going undefeated (13-0), en route to the state title. It was their first state championship since 2014.

The competitive drive doesn’t stop there for players who return this year, like Noah Meyer.

Coming into his senior season, Meyer has shown how valuable versatility can be. Meyer lined up at multiple positions for head coach Dylan Schmidt in 2019.

“That was kind of my roll last year was to know a lot of positions, I played Slotback, I played wide receiver, I played a little bit of quarterback, I even played a little bit at tailback,” said Meyer.

No matter where he was on the field, Meyer was able to get yards when he needed to.

“Last year, I think I had 600 rushing, 400 passing and 200 receiving,” said Meyer.

While Meyer says he likes to help his team in various ways, he’s looking forward to settling into the one position he favors.

“My aspirations this year are to play quarterback and I’ve talked to my head coach about that, Dylan, and he said our plan for you is to play quarterback this year, obviously things can change and you can move positions, but as of now I’d be playing quarterback,” said Meyer.

With just over two months until the 2020 season kicks off, Meyer is gearing up to get back on the field like he always had, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just try to prepare as if it were going to happen, if i think there is any doubt it is going to happen I feel like I wouldn’t prepare as good or as I should,” said Meyer.

The hope being, Meyer says, that his team can reach their ultimate goal.

“As a senior group our drive is I think it was ’06-’07 they went back-to-back, and so I think as a group we want to repeat that,” said Meyer.

If all goes as planned, Meyer and the Indians will travel to play Rose Hill to open up their season on September 4th.