Competitive Drive: Northwest Senior zooms past the competition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Northwest Senior Lauren Dodd knows her stuff when it comes to drag racing.

As she sits in her car, it takes little effort to describe the type of motor she is using.

“This is a Nick Woods Motor,” says the Northwest senior. “He’s based out of California.”

Thanks to a little inspiration from her dad, Jason Dodd, Lauren jumped behind a wheel of a junior dragster at age nine, long before the age when most think about even getting their drivers license.

“The funny thing is, when I was eight, I wouldn’t even go up to the cars,” Dodd says. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to do that; it’s really scary,’”

Ten years later, Lauren continues to knock down the competition, but she’s not the type to brag about all her achievements. A typical weekend consists of traveling to different states with her racing partner – her dad.

“She relies on me,” says Jason. “I rely on her, and I think we team up very good.”

While Lauren is a walking trophy on the strip, if you ask her about her competitive drive, she’ll tell you, it’s to leave Northwest finishing in the top five percent in her class, academically.

