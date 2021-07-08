Competitive Drive: Off-Season chat with Shocker Dexter Dennis

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Shockers senior guard Dexter Dennis wrapped up the 2020-2021 season averaging 9.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.

The last time he stepped on the court with Wichita State, he shot 45% from the field.

“You got to live with it. It happened. It’s in the past, and there’s nothing we can do about it, but we can still control the future. and that’s what we are trying to do now,” Dennis said.

The Shockers fell short to Drake in the NCAA Tournament, and that’s when the 6-foot-5-inch guard got to work for the off-season.

“I’m in the gym at random times,” he explained, “Every year I get off to a slow start I would say, and once I figure things out, once I just stay committed, keep going, stay faithful to the craft, I think it just works out for me.”

Dennis decided not to declare for the NBA draft. Instead, he used the off-season to focus on his mental health.

He says a lot of athletes struggle with it but don’t want to admit it or talk about it.

“Well, for me, it was like when you play at the highest level, you always want to succeed,” Dennis said. “You will do anything that it takes, and if you care so much, then it will drive you, you know what I’m saying, to try to be great as much as you can. So, when you’re not performing like you really want to, it can, it can mess with your mental.”

He is trying to achieve a mind, body and soul alignment as he waits for the next Shocker game at Koch Arena.

“When this place is full, and it’s like 10,000 people, it’s, it’s crazy,” Dennis said.

He hopes to embrace new relationships with the NCAA passing of the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) Rule.

“I’m really excited to just partner with businesses and people in the community,” he said.

Dennis will enter the 2021-2022 season as a veteran leader. He believes, to lead the team to another conference title, he has to be in the best shape mentally and physically.