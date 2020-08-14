Competitive Drive: Olympian Kelsey Stewart pays it forward

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Kelsey Stewart completed her softball season at University of Florida in 2016. For the last few years she has been playing with United States women’s national softball team and got a phone called inviting her to play for the 2020 Olympics team in Tokyo. “Being in the Olympics has always been a dream” says Stewart.

After finding out the Olympics were postponed due to the pandemics, Stewart took her love for the game and decided to give back to the next generation. “If i was playing in the Olympics, I wouldn’t have had this opportunity to start my own organization and feed into these girls”

As the head coach for Blitz Sports, Kelsey believes the pause in her career gave her time to realize her ‘Why’ for the sport. “I literally have been to so many places and I want these little girls to experience that, or even look at me and see what I’m doing and want to do something similar”

Stewart is looking forward to returning to the diamond for the Olympics but for now, she’s happy with coaching and going over basic fundamentals to the game.

